9NEWS hosting town hall on COVID vaccines for children

State health leaders will answer questions during the town hall on 9NEWS at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday and online.

DENVER — Colorado health leaders will answer your questions about COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 during a town hall being hosted on 9NEWS at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

9NEWS will air the town hall on TV and also livestream in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices including Roku and Amazon Fire TV, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

Viewers can watch the town hall in its entirety after it's over on 9NEWS streaming devices and the other locations listed above.

Any questions related to vaccinations for children can be texted to 303-871-1491, which will be answered by the following guests:

There will be at least one question answered in Spanish during the 4:30 p.m. portion of the town hall, and additional questions will be answered in Spanish starting at 5 p.m. as the town hall continues online.

Young children are even closer to getting the COVID-19 vaccine after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved emergency use authorization for Pfizer's vaccine to be given to children ages 5 to 11.

Now, the state is working on partnerships to get kids the COVID-19 and flu vaccines, and are planning out more than 100 mobile clinics and events across the state at places you'd expect to see kids.

However, the topic will first need to be discussed by The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the independent group of experts who advise the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

They meet on Tuesday to discuss the recommendation that will be sent to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who will make the final decision on whether to allow an Emergency Use Authorization.

Right now the state says there are 479,895 kids in the 5-11 age group, and they're hoping to get 50% of them vaccinated in 12 weeks.

Pfizer’s kid shots contain a third of the vaccine dose that’s already been used to vaccinate millions of people 12 and older. The 5- to 11-year-olds will receive two shots, three weeks apart, the same schedule as everyone else -- but a smaller amount in each shot, using a smaller needle.

