Share Your #GiftofLife story with Donate Life Colorado

Looking for something fun (and safe) to do this holiday season?

COLORADO, USA — CONTENT PROVIDED BY DONATE LIFE COLORADO

Dubbed ‘Winter in the City’ this year, the 9News Parade of Lights will feature stationary floats located throughout Downtown Denver for a multi-week, socially-safe celebration. The floats, including the Donate Life Colorado “Gift of Life” gift box, will be displayed throughout downtown.

The Donate Life Colorado “Gift of Life” gift box is inspired by Donate Life Colorado’s “Gift of Life” Balloon and honors organ, eye and tissue donors while representing the hope made possible by donation. Thousands of local residents each year are impacted by organ, eye and tissue donation and transplantation. All are invited to visit DonateLifeColorado.org/GiftofLife to submit their own “Gift of Life” story or what the “Gift of Life” means to them. The stories will be hung up for all to see inside the life-size gift box located at 1515 Arapahoe Street.

The Parade of Lights floats will span from Denver Pavilions to Union Station from Friday, November 27 through Thursday, December 31. For those that can’t attend, 9News will also be telecasting the event on Friday, December 4 at 8 p.m.

If you visit the special station, snap a picture and share it on social media, tagging Donate Life Colorado with the #GiftofLife.

Can’t get involved this year? No problem. You can show your support and give hope to the nearly 2,000 Coloradans waiting for a lifesaving transplant by saying Yes to organ, eye and tissue donation at the driver license office or anytime online.

Fast Facts:

Dates: Friday, 11/27 – Thursday, 12/31

(LIVE 9News Telecast on Friday, 12/4 if you can’t make it out to the event!)

Times: 24/7 -the stations will be lit up every Friday and Saturday evening, but you can visit whenever you want!

Location: #GiftofLife Station will be located at 1515 Arapahoe St.

How to Get Involved: Submit your #GiftofLife story, visit our station, watch the LIVE event and show your support by sharing your story on social media!