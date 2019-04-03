Calling all former high school band geeks! Is your trumpet, clarinet or flute just gathering dust in a closet?
Let it give another student the same joy it brought you.
You can donate your gently-used instruments to the Bringing Music to Life Drive, an annual instrument drive that helps underfunded music programs in schools throughout the state.
Here's everything you need to know to help out:
When can I donate?
The ninth annual Bringing Music to Life Drive runs March 11-23, 2019.
Most locations are open Monday-Friday during normal business hours. There are also a few weekend options.
Where do I drop-off my instruments?
There are 16 donation locations throughout the front range.
Denver Folklore Center
1893 South Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80210
Mon-Thu 11-7 | Fri 11-6 | Sat 10-5 | Sun 12-5
Flesher-Hinton Music
5890 W. 44th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80212
Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri 9-6 | Wed 9-8 | Sat 10-4
Golden Music Center
10395 West Colfax Ave.
Lakewood, CO 80215
Mon-Fri 8-8 | Sat - Sun 10-5
Kolacny Music
1900 South Broadway
Denver, CO 80210
Mon - Fri 9-6 | Sat 10-5
My Music Skool
2553 South Colorado Blvd.
(University Hills West)
Denver, CO 80222
Mon - Sat 10 – 7
My Music Skool
6955 South York Street
(The Streets of Southglenn)
Centennial, CO 80122
Mon - Sat 10 - 8
Rockley Music Company
8555 West Colfax Avenue
Lakewood, CO 80215
Tues - Sat 10-6
Twist & Shout
2508 E. Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO 80206
Mon - Sat 10-9 | Sun 10-6
HB Woodsongs
3101 28th Street
Boulder, CO 80301
Mon - Fri 10-6 | Sat 10-5 | Sun 12-4
My Music Skool
502 Center Drive, Unit 1
Superior, CO 80027
CIOMIT
651 Topeka Way, Suite 100
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Mon - Fri 10-6
Meeker Music
624 N. Tejon St.
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Mon - Fri 9:30-6 | Sat 9:30-4
Boomer Music Company
3761 S. Mason Street
Ft. Collins, CO 80525
Mon - Thurs 10-8 | Fri 10-6 | Sat 10-5
Pueblo City Schools
Administration Building
315 W. 11th St.
Pueblo, CO 81003
Mon - Fri 7:30-4:30, Closed Sat
The Music Depot
2318 W. 17th Street
Greeley, CO 80634
Mon - Fri 9-5:30 | Sat 9-4
Grand Junction Symphony
414 Main Street
Grand Junction, CO 81501
Mon – Thur 9 - 5 | Fri 9 - 4
What can I donate?
You can donate any band or orchestra instrument except upright pianos and organs.
Bringing Music to Life just asks the instruments be in generally good condition. If they need a tune-up or some work, that is fine! The drive works with The Colorado Institute of Musical Instrument Technology (CIOMIT) and Boomer Music in Ft. Collins to repair instruments.
What if I don't have an instrument but still want to help?
If you don't have an instrument to donate, you can also donate money which will go toward a fund to help repair and refurbish instruments.
Where do the instruments go?
In general, you donated instruments will go to Title One and other Colorado schools with underfunded music programs.
Over the eight years the Bringing Music to Life drive has been running, more than 200 programs throughout the state have received instruments from the program.
You can see the full list of schools and communities that have received instruments from the drive here: https://on9news.tv/2UiGgIN.
Where can I learn more?
Learn more at the Brining Music to Life website: http://www.bringingmusictolife.org.
