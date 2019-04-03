Calling all former high school band geeks! Is your trumpet, clarinet or flute just gathering dust in a closet?

Let it give another student the same joy it brought you.

You can donate your gently-used instruments to the Bringing Music to Life Drive, an annual instrument drive that helps underfunded music programs in schools throughout the state.

Here's everything you need to know to help out:

When can I donate?

The ninth annual Bringing Music to Life Drive runs March 11-23, 2019.

Most locations are open Monday-Friday during normal business hours. There are also a few weekend options.

Where do I drop-off my instruments?

There are 16 donation locations throughout the front range.

Denver Folklore Center

1893 South Pearl Street

Denver, CO 80210

Mon-Thu 11-7 | Fri 11-6 | Sat 10-5 | Sun 12-5

Flesher-Hinton Music

5890 W. 44th Ave

Wheat Ridge, CO 80212

Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri 9-6 | Wed 9-8 | Sat 10-4

Golden Music Center

10395 West Colfax Ave.

Lakewood, CO 80215

Mon-Fri 8-8 | Sat - Sun 10-5

Kolacny Music

1900 South Broadway

Denver, CO 80210

Mon - Fri 9-6 | Sat 10-5

My Music Skool

2553 South Colorado Blvd.

(University Hills West)

Denver, CO 80222

Mon - Sat 10 – 7

My Music Skool

6955 South York Street

(The Streets of Southglenn)

Centennial, CO 80122

Mon - Sat 10 - 8

Rockley Music Company

8555 West Colfax Avenue

Lakewood, CO 80215

Tues - Sat 10-6

Twist & Shout

2508 E. Colfax Avenue

Denver, CO 80206

Mon - Sat 10-9 | Sun 10-6

HB Woodsongs

3101 28th Street

Boulder, CO 80301

Mon - Fri 10-6 | Sat 10-5 | Sun 12-4

My Music Skool

502 Center Drive, Unit 1

Superior, CO 80027

CIOMIT

651 Topeka Way, Suite 100

Castle Rock, CO 80109

Mon - Fri 10-6

Meeker Music

624 N. Tejon St.

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Mon - Fri 9:30-6 | Sat 9:30-4

Boomer Music Company

3761 S. Mason Street

Ft. Collins, CO 80525

Mon - Thurs 10-8 | Fri 10-6 | Sat 10-5

Pueblo City Schools

Administration Building

315 W. 11th St.

Pueblo, CO 81003

Mon - Fri 7:30-4:30, Closed Sat

The Music Depot

2318 W. 17th Street

Greeley, CO 80634

Mon - Fri 9-5:30 | Sat 9-4

Grand Junction Symphony

414 Main Street

Grand Junction, CO 81501

Mon – Thur 9 - 5 | Fri 9 - 4

What can I donate?

You can donate any band or orchestra instrument except upright pianos and organs.

Bringing Music to Life just asks the instruments be in generally good condition. If they need a tune-up or some work, that is fine! The drive works with The Colorado Institute of Musical Instrument Technology (CIOMIT) and Boomer Music in Ft. Collins to repair instruments.

What if I don't have an instrument but still want to help?

If you don't have an instrument to donate, you can also donate money which will go toward a fund to help repair and refurbish instruments.

Where do the instruments go?

In general, you donated instruments will go to Title One and other Colorado schools with underfunded music programs.

Over the eight years the Bringing Music to Life drive has been running, more than 200 programs throughout the state have received instruments from the program.

You can see the full list of schools and communities that have received instruments from the drive here: https://on9news.tv/2UiGgIN.

Where can I learn more?

Learn more at the Brining Music to Life website: http://www.bringingmusictolife.org.

