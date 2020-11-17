JACKGIVESBACK: Enter for your chance to win $300 in gift cards

Nominate someone to be one of 50 winners to receive $300 in gift certificats from Blackjack Pizza & Salads and Safeway.

COLORADO, USA — Blackjack Pizza & Salads realizes how difficult this year has been for everyone, so they are partnering with 9NEWS to find those in need who can use a little relief heading into the holiday season.

Fill out the form below to nominate someone you know or yourself to be one of the 50 Grand Prize winners who will be randomly selected to receive $100 in gift cards to Blackjack Pizza & Salads and $200 in gift cards to Safeway.

“Blackjack Pizza & Salads has always been deeply committed to the communities we serve,” said Casey Askar, owner of Blackjack Pizza & Salads. “With our ‘Jack Gives Back’ partnership with 9NEWS, we hope to find those in the Denver-area who might benefit from some extra joy and relief, as we enter the ever-hectic holidays.”

Enter the sweepstakes by 11:59 p.m., December 18, 2020 for your chance to be one of the randomly selected 50 winners. See OFFICIAL RULES for all details, including where the Grand Prize will be picked up.