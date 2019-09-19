DENVER — 9NEWS is a sponsor of the Colorado Fall Home Show. The content of this article provided by Colorado Garden Foundation.

The Colorado Fall Home Show, which runs Friday, Sept. 20 through Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Colorado Convention Center, is an opportunity to learn tips on home renovation, remodeling and sustainable living. Every ticket sold helps support young minds and nonprofit organizations, and horticultural projects across Colorado.

The non-profit Colorado Garden Foundation annually hosts the Colorado Fall Home Show in September and the Colorado Garden & Home Show every spring. Proceeds from both of the shows contribute to the foundation's horticultural-related grants and scholarship programs, reaffirming its commitment to green projects and education today and in the future.

Since the 1970s, the Colorado Garden Foundation has awarded more than $10 million for horticultural projects and scholarships throughout the state. The grant funding annually supports various horticultural endeavors from educational and healing gardens to food banks, parks and trails.

This year, the foundation celebrated its 60-year anniversary and legacy of contributing by awarding grants totaling more than $513,000, including two major grant winners: the Denver Botanic Gardens and the WOW! Children’s Museum in Lafayette.

In addition to the grants the foundation annually awards scholarships to high school seniors across the state who are intending to pursue a horticultural area of study.

The foundation's 2019 scholarship recipient, Clarissa Dukeminier of Cortez, received a full, four-year scholarship to Colorado State University.

Dukeminier started as an incoming freshman this fall and plans to study botany, with a minor in environmental horticulture. Dukeminier joins the ranks of 14 other current CSU students and alumni who have benefited from Colorado Garden Foundation’s scholarship program since its inception in 2007.

“We’ve never met a young person quite like Clarissa. Her internal drive to succeed despite financial and personal challenges is something to witness. It’s an honor to be able to contribute to her journey and her future successes,” said Jim Fricke, Executive Director for Colorado Garden Foundation. “I really do have the greatest job in the world, at least that’s the feeling I get when I award grants and scholarships to deserving organizations and individuals, using ticket proceeds from our shows each year."

One hundred percent of ticket proceeds from both the Colorado Fall Home Show and the Colorado Garden & Home Show support these grant and scholarship programs.

The 2019 Colorado Fall Home Show takes place at the Colorado Convention Center from Friday, Sept. 20 to Sunday, Sept. 22.

Tickets and more information can be found at ColoradoGardenFoundation.org.

The 2020 Colorado Garden & Home Show takes place Saturday, Feb. 22 to Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Colorado Convention Center.

Colorado Fall Home Show

