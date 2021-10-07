Street vendors are excited about MLB All-Star game foot traffic

Denver Bazaar, along with Ballpark Collective, hosted a street festival near Coors Field Saturday, where dozens of vendors were able to setup shop.

DENVER — It wasn't only Saturday's beautiful weather that was good news for those visiting town, but it was also good news for street vendors and other small businesses looking to take advantage of a lot of foot traffic near Coors Field for the week's MLB All-Star Game Week.

"...vendors are really excited about this location with the foot traffic. And the energy is just really good here," said Meg Ryan, the Director of Events and Marketing for Denver Bazaar.

Denver Bazaar is an organization that supports vendors and small businesses through pop-up events.

Saturday's Street festival hosted by them along with Ballpark Collective was the first time vendors set up shop close to Coors Field, just a block or two away on Larimer Street between 20th and 22nd.

While it was a weekend many businesses looked forward to, especially after the pandemic stopped many in-person events for some time, Ryan said that they've still seen a growth in the number of vendors.

"So we did not stop working during covid. We did a lot of online shopping, we did online farmer's markets and we did in-person farmer's markets. So that kept some vendors afloat," she said. "But we've definitely seen a huge influx of new businesses that were created because of covid and then old businesses returning to the streets that are feel more comfortable to be out. And they're just really excited and the shoppers have been more than supportive."

Overall, Ryan said the extra weekend sales could help businesses get off on the right foot for the rest of the year.

Standing among various shirt designs, Alexa Varano, the owner of Third Wolf Designs, said the chance to get a spot at the street festival was welcomed and unexpected news.

"...it's cool, the vendors definitely have a community," she said.

Her business, like many, pivoted to online sales, though she said she still noticed a dip in business when the pandemic first hit, so she's happy to be back out in-person selling her hand-painted shirts again.

"...the market traffic is great. You just get people ready to buy looking for, like the craft show product," she said.

Just up a few booths, Amber Johnson, the owner of Autumn Journey Design and Decor, which focuses on hydroponic plants in homemade jars and vases, said the selling season has been good so far.

"...it's been pretty good so far," Johnson said. "Today's our first day, but I'm excited to see how it goes. Season so far has been really good."

Sharing a booth here was Sheena Marshall, the owner of Sheena Marshall Jewelry, who said it's been huge to get back out to markets in person.

"...And it's just been really good to be back out there," she said. "You know, during covid, we kind of had to pivot to online, which was great, learn new things. But it's really great to be back out here and we're thankful for everyone hosting us out here at these local markets."

