Tickets go on sale for Van Gogh Alive event

The DCPA presentation runs July 9 through Sept. 26 at The Hanger at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora.

DENVER — Tickets went on sale Tuesday morning for Van Gogh Alive, a multi-sensory touring event that will make a stop in Aurora from July 9 through Sept. 26.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) is sponsoring the event at The Hanger at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora. It will be the DCPA's first in-person event of 2021.

Tickets start at $35 and went on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday and are available for purchase at denvercenter.org.

Video above: Denver artists look back at the strange year that was 2020

Van Gogh Alive, which will be presented by DCPA Off-Center, augments Vincent Van Gogh's masterpieces with light, color, sound and fragrance to give visitors the sensation of walking into his paintings.

For instance, the event includes a life-sized walk-in representation of Van Gogh's "Bedroom in Arles" painting and a 360-degree mirrored "Sunflower selfie room."

Visitors also have the opportunity to examine Van Gogh's sources of inspiration through photographs and video that are displayed alongside his works.

The event will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The final entry is one hour before the event closes.

The DCPA said it is the only official ticketing provider for the event.

