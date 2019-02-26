BOULDER, Colo. — Award-winning actress Viola Davis is coming to Colorado.

Davis, the first black actress to win a competitive Tony, Oscar and Emmy Award, will speak at CU's Macky Auditorium on Thursday, April 4 at 7:30 p.m.

CU Boulder student and faculty-staff tickets will be sold weekdays beginning Monday, March 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the first-floor event table at CU's University Memorial Center, through March 22 or until tickets are sold out. Student tickets will be $2 and faculty-staff tickets are $15.

Public tickets will be sold online starting Monday, March 11 at 10 a.m. for $25.

Davis' visit is being organized by the Cultural Events Board and the Distinguished Speakers Board, CU Boulder student-led organizations.

“Davis is an incredibly distinguished actress and artist who has connected audiences through the power of storytelling,” said CU Boulder student Jessica Yan, chair of the Distinguished Speakers Board. “Her acting legacy highlights critical stories of womanhood and humanity that resonate with people from all walks of life.

Davis is the most Academy Award-nominated black actress in history. Her Oscar-nominated performances include Fences (2017), The Help (2011) and Doubt (2008).

