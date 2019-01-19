The Denver instance of the nationwide Womxn's March begins at 10:30 a.m. - with pre-march and post-march activities scheduled for Civic Center Park.

The march will close some roads downtown and you may notice many people congregated at Civic Center Park in the morning hours on Saturday. All information provided below is courtesy of the Womxn's March Denver website.

Womxn's March schedule

Pre-rally activities: 9 - 10:30 a.m.

The theme of the pre-walk activities is "Listen to those that have been silenced" and speakers will take the stage in Civic Center Park. Most speakers will be given between two and three minutes.

The march: 10:30 - 11:45 a.m.

Marchers will take off from 1451 Bannock St. in Denver and head south on Bannock toward West 14th Avenue and eventually turn left on West 13th Avenue. After that, marchers go left onto Lincoln and then right onto East 14th Avenue, left onto Grant Street and then a final left onto East Colfax Avenue before returning to Civic Center Park.

The walk is a full mile.

Expect road closures around Civic Center Park if you're driving through around the time of the march.

The march's theme is, "Unite under the banner of anti-oppression."

Post-march activities: 11:45 a.m. -

More speakers are expected on the main stage at Civic Center Park. The theme is, "Act with intention."

Other notes about the march

Lyft is offering 20 percent off one ride to or from Civic Center Park with the code WOMXNMARCH19.

RTD is also offering more service on Saturday for the march - just head to this link and type in Womxn's March 2019 to see helpful information about buses and light rail services.

This year, the Womxn's March Denver replaced the "e" with an "x" in the name, because they want to be inclusive of trans, non-binary and genderqueer persons who participate.

