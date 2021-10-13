Farruko to make a stop in Denver for his 2021 LA 167 tour at the National Western Complex

Nominated for the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards for best reggaeton performance, singer Farruko will make a stop in the Mile High City for his US tour in November.

DENVER — Latin Grammy Award winner Farruko is bringing his new "LA 167" (La Uno Seis Siete) tour to Colorado on Nov. 28. The singer will perform at the National Western Complex at 7 p.m.

Puerto Rican singer Farruko is a two-time Latin Grammy Award winner. Although he has built his audience through reggaeton, his latest album includes EDM-inspired sounds and his breakthrough song "Pepas," which has hit Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart for seven weeks and has remained on the top 10 of the Spotify Global 50 chart, according to a news release.

"LA 167," will kick off in the United States this month, and in February 2022 it will go to his native Puerto Rico.

Farruko recently took the Fallon stage, performing his latest single "Pepas" at The Tonight Show on Oct. 4.

“I may have fans that only listen to reggaeton, but I’m a multifaceted artist. I want to evolve my music,” Farruko told The Los Angeles Times. “‘Pepas’ was an experiment, and it happened to work.”

Tickets for the Denver show are on sale at Ticketon.com.

