ARVADA, Colo. — Many consider the archtop guitar — an instrument patterned after violins and cellos eliciting a more mellow sound than a typical flattop guitar — a truly American invention.

Legendary instrument maker Orville Gibson invented the archtop guitar in the 1980s, creating a sweet sound that's a favorite among jazz, swing and some blues guitar players.

That's why Peter Henriksen said he believes the instrument needs its own celebration: a festival in its honor.

The 2019 Rocky Mountain Archtop Festival takes place this weekend — Sept. 20 to Sept. 22 — at the Hilton Garden Inn at 5455 Olde Wadsworth Blvd. in Arvada. Tickets for the guitar exhibition and performances cost $29, and an all-access pass that includes workshops and presentations costs $59.

The Rocky Mountain Archtop Festival also features several luthiers (instrument-makers) who create custom guitars by patiently carving the arched shape from a solid piece of wood.

The guitar display will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

In addition to the display of the luthiers’ work, several musical performances and workshops by renowned quitarists and luthiers are scheduled in locations around Olde Town Arvada. The first concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

