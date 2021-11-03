Former Bachelor Ben Higgins talks about his new memoir

Higgins says he wanted to write a book that would impact others.

DENVER — You fell in love with him on the 20th season of "The Bachelor" but now Ben Higgins is showing us a deeper side in his new memoir, Alone in Pain Sight.

Higgins talks about his struggles with addiction, romance and ultimately finding true happiness today.

Watch an interview with Higgins discussing his new book in the video player above.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Feature stories

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.