Daddy Yankee to make a stop in Denver on 'La Última Vuelta' farewell tour

The six-time Latin Grammy winner and "Gasolina" hit singer will make a stop in Denver on his farewell tour this summer.
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2018 file photo, Daddy Yankee is honored with the Icon Award at the Latin American Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre, in Los Angeles. Daddy Yankee’s song with Snow “Con calma” has reached more than 76 million views and reached the top of the Latin Music charts since it’s release in Jan 24, 2019. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

DENVER — Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee is making a stop in Denver for his farewell tour at Denver's Ball Arena this summer. 

The "Gasolina" music hit singer announced his "La Última Vuelta" (which means the last lap or the last round,) tour will visit the Mile High City July 25 at 8 p.m.

The 41-date tour kicking off this summer will take him across the U.S., Canada and Latin America, ending on Dec. 2 in Mexico City, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The "King of Reggaeton" as he is known by music critics and fans alike, has won six Latin Grammy's throughout his 32 year career.  

Hits like “Somos de Calle,” “Con Calma,” “Despacito” and of course, “Gasolina” made the Reggeaton music genre a global phenomenon.

The 45-year-old artist shocked his fans last month with the announcement of his imminent retirement from music with an album and a farewell tour.

“This career, which has been a marathon, at last I see the finish line,” the singer said when he announced his goodbye. “This genre, people tell me that I made it global, but it was you who gave me the key to open the doors to make this genre the biggest in the world."

Yankee, whose real name is Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, released the album “Legendaddy” last month, which he defined as “a collector’s item” that will include all the styles that have defined him, according to AP.

Pre-sale tickets will be available  April 14 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. the day of the show. 

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee singing 'Despacito' in a street full of people having a great time. (Photo: YouTube/Screenshot)

