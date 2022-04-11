Daddy Yankee to make a stop in Denver on 'La Última Vuelta' farewell tour

The six-time Latin Grammy winner and "Gasolina" hit singer will make a stop in Denver on his farewell tour this summer.

DENVER — Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee is making a stop in Denver for his farewell tour at Denver's Ball Arena this summer.

The "Gasolina" music hit singer announced his "La Última Vuelta" (which means the last lap or the last round,) tour will visit the Mile High City July 25 at 8 p.m.

The 41-date tour kicking off this summer will take him across the U.S., Canada and Latin America, ending on Dec. 2 in Mexico City, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The "King of Reggaeton" as he is known by music critics and fans alike, has won six Latin Grammy's throughout his 32 year career.

Hits like “Somos de Calle,” “Con Calma,” “Despacito” and of course, “Gasolina” made the Reggeaton music genre a global phenomenon.

The 45-year-old artist shocked his fans last month with the announcement of his imminent retirement from music with an album and a farewell tour.

“This career, which has been a marathon, at last I see the finish line,” the singer said when he announced his goodbye. “This genre, people tell me that I made it global, but it was you who gave me the key to open the doors to make this genre the biggest in the world."

Yankee, whose real name is Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, released the album “Legendaddy” last month, which he defined as “a collector’s item” that will include all the styles that have defined him, according to AP.

Pre-sale tickets will be available April 14 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.