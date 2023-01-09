Gov. Jared Polis' inaugural celebration to include Carly Rae Jepsen, Belinda Carlisle, They Might Be Giants

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis' second inaugural ball will be held Tuesday at Mission Ballroom.

COLORADO, USA — After the inauguration ceremony for Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera Tuesday morning at the state Capitol, Polis will ring in his second administration with an inauguration celebration that evening in RiNo.

The inaugural event, called Sneaker Ball for All, will include performances by artists Carly Rae Jepsen, Belinda Carlisle and They Might Be Giants.

It's set to take place at Denver's Mission Ballroom at 4242 Wynkoop St. at 7:30 p.m. The price to attend is $75, and tickets can be purchased at missionballroom.com.

Polis secured a second term as governor after defeating Republican opponent Heidi Ganahl in November.

Related Articles Polis declares victory in Colorado governor's race

On Monday morning, the artist Belinda Carlisle tweeted her excitement to perform at the ball. She is known for songs like "We Got The Beat” and “Heaven Is a Place on Earth.”

Good Morning Denver! ❤️

If you are in the Denver, CO area, I'll be at the inauguration of @jaredpolis tomorrow for the Sneaker Ball for All. Hope to see some familiar faces.

Tickets: https://t.co/jw2KEHrQSU pic.twitter.com/xMxQ6bqEnu — Belinda Carlisle (@belindacarlisle) January 9, 2023

Carly Rae Jepsen, a Canadian singer/songwriter, is known for her breakout song "Call Me Maybe," which spent nine consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

They Might Be Giants (often abbreviated to "TMBG") is an American alternative music group from Brooklyn, New York that formed in the '80s. They're known for songs like “Birdhouse in Your Soul” and “Don’t Let’s Start,” music for TV shows like "Malcolm in the Middle," and children's music.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.