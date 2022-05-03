Greeley museum launches 'The Bracero Program' exhibit

The Greeley History Museum hopes to shed light on the largest guest worker program in U.S. history with the new exhibit opening on Thursday.

GREELEY, Colo. — A new exhibition detailing the journey of Mexican migrant workers during and after WWII with The Bracero Program, the largest guest worker program in U.S. history, is about to open in Greeley.

The exhibit opening coincides with the 36th annual Cinco de Mayo Greeley Festival celebrations, taking place Saturday in downtown Greeley on 9th Street and 8th Avenue.

According to a press release, the Mexican Farm Labor Program, widely called the Bracero Program, began in 1942 and became the largest guest worker program in U.S. history. More than 4 million Mexican men entered the United States to work on short-term labor contracts. Their contributions shaped the future political, economic and social climates of both countries.

In this exhibit, visitors follow in the footsteps of the braceros as they left their homes, traveled across the border, and performed important but back-breaking work across the U.S.

The National Museum of American History organized “Bittersweet Harvest: The Bracero Program” in partnership with the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES) and received federal support from the Latino Initiatives Pool, administered by the Smithsonian Latino Center. All SITES photographs in this exhibit are by Leonard Nadal.

Museum tickets can be found at greeleymuseums.com.

