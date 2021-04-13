Greeley Stampede officially coming back this summer

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of the annual festival in 2020.

GREELEY, Colo. — It's officially official. The Greeley Stampede is coming back in 2021.

The 11-day festival will open on Thursday, June 24, and will run through Independence Day at Island Grove Regional Park in Greeley.

“We are thrilled to finally say we are officially having a Stampede in 2021, but we still have a lot of work to do,” said Greeley Stampede General Manager Justin Watada.

>Video above: The Greeley Stampede's kickoff parade from 2019, the last year the Stampede was held.

The Stampede will be making modifications to the event to meet current COVID-19 guidelines for outdoor events to safely host the annual celebration, organizers said.

“We appreciate everyone’s support and patience as we navigate through this," Watada said. "It hasn’t been easy to prepare for 2021, but we’re dedicated to making the Stampede something to look forward to."

“The Greeley Stampede has been working hard, making plans and collaborating with the city and state,” said Greeley Mayor John Gates. “We are confident that the Stampede is creating an event that will be safe and entertaining for our community.”

Last year's Stampede was canceled because of the pandemic. This year's event will be the 99th Greeley Stampede. The festival draws about 250,000 people on average, organizers said.

The festival, which celebrates all things Greeley, features rodeos, concerts, carnival rides and games, and a fireworks show on Independence Day.

This year's headlining performers include Dwight Yoakam, Brett Young, Jon Pardi, 3 Doors Down and HARDY. TobyMac will headline the Stampede's Faith and Family Night concert.

Organizers said they will release more information on tickets, concerts and rodeos soon.