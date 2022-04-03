Boulder native comes back to Colorado while on tour in the cast of 'Hamilton'

Jordana Grolnick was just a little girl when she started ballet, and quickly became obsessed with musical theater.

DENVER — Jordana Grolnick was training for a job as a Barre instructor on July 31, 2018, when the call that would change her life went to voicemail.

Service wasn't great in the New York City basement where her class was, but during a break, she saw her agent emailed her, saying to call back right away.

"You got it; you're going to Puerto Rico!" Grolnick said her agent told her on the other end of the line.

She got a coveted spot on the And Peggy "Hamilton" tour as a dance captain and swing. Grolnick would be the back-up for all five of the female ensemble members.

The tour of a lifetime began, but was cut short in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down theaters everywhere. She couldn't wait to get back in 2021.

“That’s what I know deep in my core; this is what I do," said Grolnick. "So it was really exciting. The first day back was hyper emotional – just buzzing."

Another emotional moment came when Grolnick's tour came to Denver.

She's from Boulder, went to Silver Creek High School in Longmont, and gives her mentors at a performing arts camp in Steamboat Springs the credit for helping her realize her dream could be reality.

"I grew up going to shows at the Denver Center. Anytime they would come into town, I was obsessed with musical theater so that’s where I would go to like get my fix," said Grolnick. "So it’s pretty surreal knowing that I’m the one up on that stage now and sharing it with the Colorado community."

Grolnick has already performed several times at the Buell. Her tour is at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts until March 27.