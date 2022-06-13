Heritage of Mexico Rodeo to make an appearance at the 100th annual Greeley Stampede

The Mexican heritage celebration will feature Mexican-style bull riding, bareback riding, trick roping, Mariachi, escaramuza and Portuguese-style bullfights.

GREELEY, Colo. — To celebrate all things Greeley, rodeos, concerts, carnival rides and games are back this summer with Greeley's 100th Stampede. The annual event kicks off June 23 and runs through July 4.

On July 3 at 1 p.m., the Greeley Stampede will feature the Mexican Heritage Celebration and Rodeo with a variety of special acts choreographed by Jerry Diaz, a fourth-generation champion charro; Mexican-style bull riding; bareback riding; rope trick; mariachi music; sidesaddle girls and Portuguese-style bullfighting.

Spectators can delight in the sound of folkloric dancing; the art form of the Spanish bullfighter known as the matador; bronc riding; Staci Diaz's stallion horse dancing and the escaramuza performance of beautiful charras dressed in their Adelita attire sidesaddle riding.

According to a Greeley Stampede Facebook post, tickets will range from $15 to $30 for a limited time. Prices increase starting Wednesday. Tickets are available at greeleystampede.org or by calling the ticket office at 970-356-7787.

The Mexican Heritage Celebration Rodeo is a clear bag event. All belongings are to fit within a clear bag that does not exceed 12 inches long by 6 inches wide by 12 inches high.

For those looking for a little music, below you will find a list of the stars making an appearance this year.

2022 Greeley Stampede Superstars Concert Series

Friday, June 24 — Brad Paisley

Saturday, June 25 — Stone Temple Pilots

Sunday, June 26 — Jeremy Camp with Danny Gokey

Friday, July 1 — Jon Pardi with Niko Moon

Saturday, July 2 — Jordan Davis with Elvie Shane

Sunday, July 3 — Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson

Concert tickets are available at TicketsWest outlets and GreeleyStampede.org.