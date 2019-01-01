The 76th annual Golden Globes is coming up Sunday, Jan. 6.

The award show, hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, will air live at 6 p.m. MT on NBC.

Take this quiz to see how many of the nominated movies and TV shows you have seen:

