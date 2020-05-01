This Sunday, a new decade of awards ceremonies kicks off with the 77th Annual Golden Globes, hosted by veteran emcee Ricky Gervais, back for his fifth time.

Who will be the best dressed? Whose speech will run the longest? Which male director will win? Follow our guide for how to watch the Golden Globes so you don’t miss a single moment.

Watch on TV

The ceremony will be aired on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 5, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.

What TV channel is the Golden Globes on?

The ceremony will be aired on NBC.

What time do the Golden Globes start?

The ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.

How to stream the Golden Globes

Besides watching on TV, viewers can tune into the Golden Globes via NBC live by entering their TV providers information on the NBC website or app to live stream the event. Viewers only need a Wifi connection to get started.

For those who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, fear not. Paid subscription services Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, YoutubeTV and AT&T TV Now, will allow also allow cord cutters to watch the ceremony live.

But in the case that you don’t subscribe to any of these streaming options, many of the paid subscriptions offer seven-day free trials that you could take advantage of for Globes streaming access.

Golden Globes Pre-Show

If you’re favorite part of the awards ceremony is admiring (or hate-watching) all the outfits, make sure to catch the red carpet via E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2020 Golden Globe Awards, with hosts Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic. Red Carpet Live with E! will start at 6 p.m. EST/3 p.m. PST and the NBC Golden Globes Arrivals special will begin at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.

Stream Golden Globes Red Carpet

You can catch all the Red Carpet coverage from any of the streaming and viewing options above starting at 6 p.m. EST/3 p.m. PST. Viewers without access to these options can also catch the Red Carpet Live via the Golden Globes Facebook page