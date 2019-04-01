The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, were at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood Jan. 6.

Adam McKay's Dick Cheney biopic "Vice" led the nomination pool with six, narrowly edging Bradley Cooper's tear-jerking revival "A Star Is Born," the interracial road-trip drama "Green Book" and the period romp "The Favourite."

RELATED: Golden Globes 2019: Winners list

RELATED: Sandra Oh, Andy Samberg want lighter tone at Golden Globes

RELATED: How many of the Golden Globes nominated movies, shows have you seen?

RELATED: Who got nominated for Golden Globes? Here's the full list for 2019

RELATED: The biggest Golden Globes snubs for 2019: Ryan Gosling, Ryan Reynolds and 'Atlanta'

During the show, we tracked the nominees, had some fun with trivia and polls and discussed the winners and losers.

Review the live blog below.

If you don't see the chat below, click here.