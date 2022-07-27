Local restaurant to attempt Guinness World Record with 'Largest Shrimp Cocktail' at Playero Fest

El Coco Pirata restaurant will try to break the Guinness World Record during the multicultural festival at Denver's Civic Center Park on Sunday, Aug 7.

DENVER — A world record will be on the line when El Coco Pirata restaurant and a bilingual group of community organizers and leaders bring a festival called Playero Fest to the Mile High City next month.

The one-of-a-kind Playero Fest, or Beachy Fest in English, is a multicultural festival that will bring music, food, games and specialty vendors to Denver's Civic Center Park on Sunday Aug. 7 from 11:00 a.m to 8:00 p.m.

The event will host special guests like the six-time World Boxing Champion Julio Cesar Chavez, Grammy Winner Banda el Limon, former Colorado Rockies player Vinny Castilla and the Denver Broncos' mascot, Miles, and cheerleaders.

During the event, el Coco Pirata restaurant will try to break the Guinness World Record with a giant shrimp cocktail weighing 1,600 Kg (3,520 Lbs.), a record currently held by the City of Cartagena de Indias with the largest shrimp cocktail of 1,320 Kg (2,910 Lb 1.6 oz) prepared in Colombia in 2015.

A 10-foot cocktail glass specially made in Guadalajara by famed artist Camilo Ramírez will be used.

According to a release, the main goal of the event is to raise funds for non-profit organizations in the community such as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Sharing Our Blessings Food Pantry, Vive Inspiring Wellness, and Ivan's Crib Everything a Baby Needs.

To achieve that goal, people will have the opportunity to get a 16 oz to-go cup of the record-breaking "Largest Shrimp Cocktail", in exchange for donations.

The Guinness ceremony presented by the owners of El Coco Pirata Francisco Cuevas and Camelia Robles, will take place at 5 p.m. on the main stage featuring Vinny Castilla and a special guest speaker, boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez.

There will be two large stages presenting local and international musical talent. In the Greek Theater, there will be special exhibitions of Lucha Libre, Boxing Golden Gloves and Latin Baseball League.

Visitors will also find a beach and sand volleyball section and a beach soccer field for all ages, beer and liquor gardens and food trucks.

The event is free to attend. More information can be found at Playerofest.com.