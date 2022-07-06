4 hobbits from 'Lord of the Rings' reunite at a restaurant and make a fan's night

A reunion of four hobbits from Lord of the Rings makes the night of a fan sitting right next to them.

DENVER — The actors who played the four hobbits in the well-known franchise The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring took a break from Middle Earth and came to our world this past weekend.

Cam Olsen, his wife and a few friends recognized actors Elijah Wood and Sean Astin, who played Frodo Baggins and Samwise Gamgee in the films. The two were sitting at the table next to Olsen.

Olsen said they debated if Pippin and Merry, the other two hobbits, would join Wood and Astin.

Olsen said after a few minutes he noticed some people walking up and giving the two actors hugs. Olsen would later find out Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan had joined the party.

"My wife kept reminding me to respect them and we're there to play it cool," Olsen said.

Olsen said they stayed calm on the outside but internally he was "dying inside" as he posted a play-by-play on Twitter.

My wife and I are out to dinner and we just were seated next to Elijah Wood and Sean Astin.

I’m going to respect their space and not bother them, and playing it cool and all, but I’m definitely geeking out. — Cam Olsen (@Cam_Olsen) July 2, 2022

After Boyd and Monaghan sat down and everyone carried on, the group asked the waiter to take a photo of the four of them.

"I was hearing them count down. One, two, and at two I was like 'Imma do it' and that's the moment where [his wife] is saying 'don't' and I am turning around to smile at them." Olsen said.

Olsen says he didn't intend to go viral the way he did on Twitter.

"I was just throwing it out there for my sake, my immediate friends and family to see that. [I] didn’t think any of them would believe me anyways so it kind of all worked out having that photobomb," Olsen said.

Olsen said he was happy to see the impact he had on many other fans. He was touched by the outpour of positivity and was humbled to know the four hobbits as well as the franchise as a a whole, had made an impact on people all over.

"If there were any celebrities that I would ever hope to run into, it would be those four,” Olsen said.

As Olsen's table was getting ready to leave, he couldn't help himself and bent down at their table and thanked them for bringing "Lord of the Rings" to life.

"They not only did an excellent job on the set but in carrying that legacy forward,” Olsen said.

Olsen was honored to meet the four hobbits and says he will never forget that day. In his parting words he said if he could say anything to them, "it’s just, you know, a thank you for their work, their continued work, just their kindness in that moment. I know they get probably bombarded by fans a lot, just the kindness and graciousness they extended to me in that moment was a very kind moment”