Meow Wolf co-founder Matt King dies

King, who was the company's creative director, died unexpectedly July 9, according to Meow Wolf.

SANTA FE, N.M. — Matt King, the co-founder of Meow Wolf, died unexpectedly on Saturday, the company said on Tuesday.

King was an artist and creative director of the New Mexico-based arts and entertainment company. He was present at the first Meow Wolf meeting in 2008 and, along with Quinn Tincher, created the company's first immersive art show, the company said in a news release.

“We will honor Matt’s spirit by carrying his brilliance forward in our work and in our everyday lives, building upon the monumental legacy that he leaves behind,” said Jose Tolosa, CEO of Meow Wolf. “Thousands have been deeply touched by the artistic genius of his work, and nothing speaks to Matt’s influence more than the Meow Wolf community who is coming together in his honor.”

Memorial services are being planned in celebration of King's life, according to the company.

Meow Wolf opened its first location in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in 2016. In 2021, it expanded with two more permanent exhibits. "Omega Mart at Area 15" in Las Vegas and "Convergence Station" in Denver.

The Denver Meow Wolf opened in fall 2021, and it celebrated its one-millionth visitor last month.

