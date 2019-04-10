COLORADO, USA — Fall is that time of year when the weather turns cooler, the sweaters come out and there may even be a pumpkin latte or two in the mix.

It's also the time for films — because what better way to spend a crisp autumn day than snuggling up, enjoying some good food and watching a good movie?

This weekend's forecast calls for clouds rolling in and a dip in the temperature. That means it's the perfect time to stay in and throw on a flick.

Whether they are scary, funny, for the family or some less familiar titles, here are a few of the best fall flicks to kick back with during autumn:

1) You’ve Got Mail (1998 – PG)

Why it’s a fall movie: The movie begins during the fall in New York City. It makes you crave coffee and a good book.

When to watch: Crisp fall evening with a hot drink and warm blankets.

2) Dead Poets Society (1989 – PG)

Why it’s a fall movie: The colors captured during the film.

When to watch: Sunday afternoon with a good bowl of soup.

3) Harry Potter & the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004 – PG)

Why it’s a fall movie: Pumpkins. Harpischord inspired songs. Werewolves.

When to watch: Rainy night with plenty of snacks with the family

4) Zodiac (2007 – R)

Why it’s a fall movie: Scary movie in the non-traditional sense. Plenty of drama.

When to watch: Super late at night with a glass of wine.

5) Rudy (1993 – PG)

Why it’s a fall movie: Fall means football. Notre Dame landscapes during the fall. Inspirational scenes.

When to watch: A Saturday afternoon when your team is on bye week or playing at night. All the football foods.

6) 101 Dalmatians (1961 – G)

Why it’s a fall movie: The movie’s setting begins with London in the fall. Great music. Memorable characters. You’ll want to take your dog for an evening walk after you watch.

When to watch: Late afternoon with the kids and some great pizza.

7) Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009 – PG)

Why it’s a fall movie: Orange colors throughout the film. Cider.

When to watch: Sunday afternoon instead of football with warm apple cider, roast chicken and delicious desserts.

8) Scent of a Woman (1992 – R)

Why it’s a fall movie: Fall jackets. Takes place over Thanksgiving weekend. College campus with crunchy leaves.

When to watch: Sunday night over Thanksgiving weekend eating leftovers.

9) October Sky (1999 – PG)

Why it’s a fall movie: It’s got October in its name. Plus, it's a very inspirational movie.

When to watch: Friday night after a long week of work with some simple comfort food.

10) Get Out (2017 – R)

Why it’s a fall movie: Extremely smart horror film that takes place over a fall weekend. Plus, it has some great music.

When to watch: On a Saturday night with a craft beer.

11) Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993 – PG)

Why it’s a fall movie: Fall chess games in Washington Park. Plus, it's a different option of a sports movie for kids.

When to watch: Good Sunday morning flick to watch while in PJ’s eating breakfast.

12) Skyfall (2012 – PG-13)

Why it’s a fall movie: All about those awesome fall Barbour jackets Bond rocks in the movie.

When to watch: Sunday night, with caviar & martinis.

RELATED | Where to find fall, harvest & pumpkin festivals in Colorado

RELATED | Where and when to see the best fall foliage in Colorado

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS