A snowy Colorado weekend inside with a roaring fire, a bowl of popcorn, delivery Chinese food, a crisp Coke Zero Sugar and a movie: what could be better?
Here's a list of movies that are literally perfect for a snowy January weekend in Colorado:
Citizen Kane
Why it's perfect: Black and white movie with snow, snow globes and a sled.
The Sound of Music
Why it's perfect: WWII-set movie with snow-covered mountain peaks and thoughts of snowflakes that stay on your nose and eyelashes.
Fargo
Why it's perfect: Freezing cold and snow throughout. It's a frigid-looking movie.
Star Wars
Why it's perfect: All of the Star Wars movies are excellent on a winter weekend. The long weekend provides ample time to watch multiple installments of the outer space saga. Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back is a must-watch because of the ice world of Hoth.
The Revenant
Why it's perfect: Completely frozen throughout.
The Hateful Eight
Why it's perfect: Completely frozen throughout, lots of snow with cold hearts as well.
Room
Why it's perfect: A movie about a mother and her son trapped in a room in winter may sound depressing, but it's actually pretty heartfelt and awe-inspiring.
The Day After Tomorrow
Why it's perfect: An ice age freezes most of the Northern Hemisphere. A shot of an American flag freezing mid-wave is - dare I say - iconic.
Titanic
Why it's perfect: A three-hour romance-on-a-ship with a chilly conclusion.
Groundhog Day
Why it's perfect: A must-watch every February 2 is also great anytime it snows.
Happy Feet
Why it's perfect: Penguins dancing in the snow will delight everyone in the family.
Harry Potter
Why it's perfect: Nearly every Harry Potter movie has wonderful wintry scenes. The Christmas scenes are always heartfelt and emotional, from Sorcerer's Stone to Deathly Hallows.
Cool Runnings
Why it's perfect: Bobsledding at the Winter Olympics doesn't have to just happen every four years.
Ice Age
Why it's perfect: Family-friendly winter fun.
Frozen
Why it's perfect: Family-friendly winter musical fun.
Casablanca
Why it's perfect: The best-movie-ever-made is set in December 1941 and - with gambling, drinking, romance and at least five iconic movie lines - is perfect anytime of the year.
