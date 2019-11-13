DENVER — Denver audiences can enter another dimension on Thursday when six episodes of the psychological thriller series "The Twilight Zone," arrive in theaters for a one-night-only event.

Fathom Events and CBS Home Entertainment are celebrating the series’ 60th anniversary on Thursday, Nov. 14 by screening episodes at 600 movie theaters across the country.

That includes showings at 14 theaters around the Denver metro area, including at the Harkins Northfield 18, Regal Denver Pavilions 15, and Bel Mar 16.

The event will combine digitally-restored versions of six quintessential episodes of the series with an all-new documentary short titled "Remembering Rod Serling."

Serling was the creator, host and overall driver behind the series. The new documentary offers a closer look at the life experiences that inspired his unique blend of thought-provoking and visionary storytelling.

Here are the six episodes that will be screened as part of the event:

"Walking Distance" (original air date: Oct. 30, 1959)

"Time Enough At Last" (original air date: Nov. 20, 1959)

"The Invaders" (original air date: Jan. 27, 1961)

"The Monsters are Due on Maple Street" (original air date: March 4, 1960)

"Eye of the Beholder" (original air date Nov. 11, 1960)

"To Serve Man" (original air date: March 2, 1962)

The Twilight Zone

CBS Home Entertainment

The special cinematic event will be the first time the series has been presented on the big screen, according to Fathom Events. The original series aired from 1959-1964, and is ranked by TV Guide as one of the greatest television series of all time.

“The incredible mind of Rod Serling led to some of the most indelible moments ever created for television, and selecting these episodes was both a great pleasure and a responsibility we took seriously, knowing how much the series means to generations of fans,” said Ken Ross, EVP and general manager of CBS Home Entertainment.

A reboot of the series hosted and narrated by "Get Out" director/writer Jordan Peele premiered on CBS All Access in April 2019.

To find a showing near you, head to this link.

