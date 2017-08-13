Eight '80s classics returning to movie theaters

Moviegoers can see their favorite '80s classic films on the big screen for $5 each.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLORADO, USA — Pull out your neon and leg warmers, eight 1980s movies are returning to the big screen.

Harkins Theatres said it will bring "The Breakfast Club," "Gremlins," "The NeverEnding Story," "Pretty in Pink," "Little Shop of Horrors," "Risky Business," "Labyrinth," and "National Lampoon's Vacation" to theaters over the next month.

The '80s Film Series begins Saturday, Aug. 13 and continues through Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Harkins Theatres across the United States.

Tickets are $5 each and on sale now at Harkins.com. Showtimes are twice per day of each movie on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

August 13 & 17

The Breakfast Club (R)

Gremlins (PG)

August 20 & 24

The NeverEnding Story (PG)

Pretty in Pink (PG-13)

August 27 & 31

Little Shop of Horrors (PG-13)

Risky Business (R)

September 3 & 7

Labyrinth (PG)

National Lampoon’s Vacation (R)

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.