AMC reopens its Colorado movie theaters Friday

DENVER — AMC Entertainment will reopen nine Colorado movie theaters on Friday, Jan. 8, ending a nearly two-month closure due to Level Red restrictions across the state.
AMC was permitted to open an initial three locations in Douglas County beginning Dec. 28 under Colorado's 5 Star Certification Program.
The movie theatres are reopening with extensive safety measures under AMC's "Safe & Clean" program and in accordance with local mandates.
AMC will show classic films, as well as new movies including "Wonder Woman 1984," The Croods: A New Age," "News of the World" and more. Guests can also book a private showing for up to 20 friends and family members.
> Above video: Independent movie theaters another industry struggling
AMC Theatres reopened Dec. 28:
- AMC Twenty Mile 10
- AMC Castle Rock 12
- AMC Highlands Ranch 24
AMC Theatres reopened Jan. 8:
- AMC Chapel Hills 13
- AMC Orchard 12
- AMC Arapahoe Crossing 16
- AMC Dine-In Southlands 16
- AMC Flatiron Crossing 14
- AMC Dine-In Cherry Creek 8
- AMC Bowles Crossing 12
- AMC Westminster Promenade 24
- AMC Classic Fort Collins 10
The reopening comes after public health restrictions were eased in 33 Colorado counties on Monday. Under the current Level Orange, indoor theaters can operate at 25% capacity with a 50-person cap and 6-foot distancing between parties.
Most Colorado movie theaters first reopened in August after a nearly five-month closure. Earlier this week, Cinemark and Harkins Theatres also announced they would reopen their Colorado movie theaters on Friday.
For tickets, showtimes and theater rentals, moviegoers should check the theater's webpage at amctheatres.com.
