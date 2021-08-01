AMC reopens its Colorado movie theaters Friday

AMC's 12 Colorado locations will be open Friday with safety measures including distancing and reduced capacity.

DENVER — AMC Entertainment will reopen nine Colorado movie theaters on Friday, Jan. 8, ending a nearly two-month closure due to Level Red restrictions across the state.

AMC was permitted to open an initial three locations in Douglas County beginning Dec. 28 under Colorado's 5 Star Certification Program.

The movie theatres are reopening with extensive safety measures under AMC's "Safe & Clean" program and in accordance with local mandates.

AMC will show classic films, as well as new movies including "Wonder Woman 1984," The Croods: A New Age," "News of the World" and more. Guests can also book a private showing for up to 20 friends and family members.

> Above video: Independent movie theaters another industry struggling



AMC Theatres reopened Dec. 28:

AMC Twenty Mile 10

AMC Castle Rock 12

AMC Highlands Ranch 24

AMC Theatres reopened Jan. 8:

AMC Chapel Hills 13

AMC Orchard 12

AMC Arapahoe Crossing 16

AMC Dine-In Southlands 16

AMC Flatiron Crossing 14

AMC Dine-In Cherry Creek 8

AMC Bowles Crossing 12

AMC Westminster Promenade 24

AMC Classic Fort Collins 10

The reopening comes after public health restrictions were eased in 33 Colorado counties on Monday. Under the current Level Orange, indoor theaters can operate at 25% capacity with a 50-person cap and 6-foot distancing between parties.

Most Colorado movie theaters first reopened in August after a nearly five-month closure. Earlier this week, Cinemark and Harkins Theatres also announced they would reopen their Colorado movie theaters on Friday.

For tickets, showtimes and theater rentals, moviegoers should check the theater's webpage at amctheatres.com.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER