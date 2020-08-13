AMC to reopen 6 Colorado theaters next week

The reopenings will end a five-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

DENVER — AMC Theatres plans to open six Colorado movie theaters, and more than 100 more locations nationwide, beginning Thursday, Aug. 20.

The reopenings will end a five-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The New Mutants" and "Tenet" are two of the big new releases AMC is promoting, the company announced Thursday.

The theater chain plans to offer tickets on Aug. 20 at just 15 cents per movie in celebration of its 100th anniversary. The company touted the reopening deal as “Movies in 2020 at 1920 Prices.”

Colorado AMC locations reopening Aug. 20:

AMC Flatiron Crossing 14

AMC Orchard 12

AMC Highlands Ranch 24

AMC Westminster Promenade 24

AMC Southlands 16

AMC Arapahoe Crossing 16

AMC Theatres says it plans to have two-thirds of its theaters open by Thursday, Sept. 3, in time for Christopher Nolan's highly-anticipated "Tenet." The remaining theaters will open when they are cleared to do so from state and local authorities, the email said.

America's largest theater chain tried weeks ago to reopen, but the surge of coronavirus cases in parts of the country forced it to push plans back. AMC also faced backlash in June for initially not making mask-use mandatory and saying it would defer to local governments. It later announced it was changing that policy.

AMC said it will limit seating capacity and spread out showtimes to encourage social distancing. All employees and moviegoers must wear face masks, and hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes will be made available. Handling of cash will be reduced at the box office and concession stands and mobile food ordering will be introduced.

"Unhinged" starring Russell Crowe will premiere Aug. 21. The "X-Men" franchise makes its Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with "The New Mutants" on Aug. 28.

AMC said it will also provide classics as part of its restart including "The Empire Strikes Back," "Back to the Future," "Black Panther," "Beauty and the Beast," and "Ghostbusters."

Regal Cinemas announced last week it plans to reopen on Aug. 21. It will take similar measures to promote safety during the pandemic.