AMC puts finishing touches on brand-new Denver theater

DENVER — AMC Theatres is putting the final touches on its newest Colorado movie theater.
"AMC 9+CO 10" is scheduled to open Friday, March 5 at 9th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard in Denver.
The movie theater the latest addition to the 26-acre site of the former University of Colorado Health Sciences Center.
Other recent openings include Postino WineCafe, Cava Grill, Pizzeria Locale, Gelato Boy, M. Vince Nail Spa and TruFusion.
> Above video: Colorado AMC locations open in August 2020.
In accordance with guidance from state and local officials, AMC continues to restrict capacity at all Denver theatres to 50%.
The new AMC 9+CO 10 will feature:
- AMC Signature plush, power recliners.
- Heated seating.
- Online ticketing, reserved seating and ticketless entry.
- Dolby Cinema at AMC.
- AMC Feature Fare menu.
- AMC MacGuffins adult beverage concept.
- Mobile Food & Beverage Ordering.
- Private Theatre Rentals at AMC.
- AMC Safe & Clean policies and protocols.
AMC 9+CO 10 in Denver
Movies opening Friday include Disney's "Raya and the Last Dragon" and "Chaos Walking." Currently in theaters are "Tom & Jerry," "The Father," "Judas and the Black Messiah," "Nomadland," "The Marksman," "Land," "The Little Things" and more.
For movies, showtimes and ticket information, visit amctheatres.com.
