AMC puts finishing touches on brand-new Denver theater

"AMC 9+CO 10" is set to open Friday with the latest features for the moviegoing experience.

DENVER — AMC Theatres is putting the final touches on its newest Colorado movie theater.

"AMC 9+CO 10" is scheduled to open Friday, March 5 at 9th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard in Denver.

The movie theater the latest addition to the 26-acre site of the former University of Colorado Health Sciences Center.

Other recent openings include Postino WineCafe, Cava Grill, Pizzeria Locale, Gelato Boy, M. Vince Nail Spa and TruFusion.



> Above video: Colorado AMC locations open in August 2020.

In accordance with guidance from state and local officials, AMC continues to restrict capacity at all Denver theatres to 50%.

The new AMC 9+CO 10 will feature:

AMC Signature plush, power recliners.

Heated seating.

Online ticketing, reserved seating and ticketless entry.

Dolby Cinema at AMC.

AMC Feature Fare menu.

AMC MacGuffins adult beverage concept.

Mobile Food & Beverage Ordering.

Private Theatre Rentals at AMC.

AMC Safe & Clean policies and protocols.

Movies opening Friday include Disney's "Raya and the Last Dragon" and "Chaos Walking." Currently in theaters are "Tom & Jerry," "The Father," "Judas and the Black Messiah," "Nomadland," "The Marksman," "Land," "The Little Things" and more.

For movies, showtimes and ticket information, visit amctheatres.com.

