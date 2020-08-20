Marcus Theatres to reopen Movie Tavern in Aurora

Marcus Theatres is ready to pop fresh theatre popcorn and welcome moviegoers back through its doors.

AURORA, Colo. — Marcus Theatres has announced the reopening of Movie Tavern in Aurora is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 28.

The Aurora Movie Tavern, located at East Hampton and South Tower Road, will feature enhanced protocols in accordance with current local health and safety guidelines, according to Marcus Theatres.

Safety policies will include mask requirements for all employees and guests, social distancing implementation, through cleaning and sanitizing, as well as website and app ordering for low contact. A full list of reopening procedures can be found at MarcusTheatres.com.

Marcus Theatres said in a press release that a survey at theatres that opened during an initial beta phase found 98 percent of its Magical Movie Rewards Members felt comfortable and safe watching a movie in the auditorium.

AMC Theatres plans to open six Colorado movie theaters, and more than 100 more locations nationwide, beginning Thursday, Aug. 20. The reopenings will end a five-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cinemark will reopen all of its nine Colorado movie theaters by Friday, Aug. 28.

Cinemark Movie Bistro in Fort Collins and Cinemark Tinseltown in Pueblo will open on Friday, Aug. 21. Century Aurora, Century Boulder, Cinemark Greeley Mall and Century 16 Belmar are scheduled to reopen Friday, Aug. 28.

The New Mutants and Tenet are two of the big new releases the movie industry is promoting to lure moviegoers back to the theater. The New Mutants opens Friday, Aug. 28.