One of the most epic movies of all time is set to return to movie theaters this weekend for its 60th anniversary.

Ben-Hur will play in more than 600 theaters nationwide on Sunday, April 14 and Wednesday, April 17.

Starring Charlton Heston as a Jewish prince who vows revenge when he is enslaved by his Roman childhood friend, Ben-Hur won 11 Oscars - a feat matched only by The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King and Titanic.

The William Wyler-directed 1959 classic will be digitally projected in its original super-widescreen “Ultra 65” format. As part of TCM's Big Screen Classic Series, Ben-Hur will have insightful pre- and post-show commentary with TCM Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz.

Some of the theaters in which Ben-Hur will play in Colorado include the AMC Orchards 12, AMC Castle Rock 12, Regal Denver Pavilions 15, AMC Southlands 16, Regal River Point 14, Tinseltown Colorado Springs, Cinemark Carefree Circle, Regal Interquest Stadium, Cinemark Boulder, Cinemark Fort Collins and more.

Tickets will be sold at FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.

