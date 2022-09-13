Kevin Smith brings 'Clerks III' to the big screen for 6 days

“Clerks” kicked off Kevin Smith's filmmaking career in 1994.

LOS ANGELES — Director Kevin Smith’s “Clerks III” will be shown on the silver screen for six days.

The long-awaited sequel will screen in more than 700 U.S. movie theaters nationwide from Tuesday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 18.

Written and directed by Smith, “Clerks III” is the third film in the trilogy that kicked off Smith's filmmaking career in 1994.

Presented by Fathom Events and Lionsgate, the screenings will feature a look behind the scenes with Kevin Smith and the cast of the film.

“Clerks III is the definition of event cinema, especially if you are a Kevin Smith fan or a maven of independent cinema,” said Eda Kowan, Lionsgate’s EVP of Acquisitions & Co-Productions. “This film rounds out the story that started a revolution in filmmaking. And to bring it to the fans on the big screen, there is no greater partner in the world of event cinema than Fathom Events.”

Tickets for “Clerks III” can be purchased online at FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.

“Fathom Events is excited to partner with exhibition in hosting possibly the most loyal fan base in movies for this very special event,” said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. “We’re proud to work with Lionsgate and Kevin Smith to bring the beloved Clerks story full circle.”

