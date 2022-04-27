'Encanto' hitting the road for US concert tour

Lin-Manuel Miranda's original songs will be performed live during screenings of the Oscar-winning movie.

NEW YORK — Disney fans across the United States will be singing about Bruno this summer.

Disney Concerts and Live Nation have announced a 32-city "Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour."

Each tour stop will include a screening of the entire feature-length animated film alongside a live on-stage band that will play the film’s songs and score.

The concert tour kicks off on July 18 in Washington and will visit cities such as San Diego, Houston, Phoenix and Tampa before wrapping up in Chicago Sunday, Aug. 28.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 29 at LiveNation.com. A ticket presale begins Wednesday, April 27.

"Encanto" won the Academy Award for best animated film in March. The soundtrack, which features eight original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, held the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 album charts for nine consecutive weeks earlier this year.

ENCANTO: THE SING-ALONG FILM CONCERT TOUR

Mon Jul 18 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Tue Jul 19 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Thu Jul 21 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Sat Jul 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sun Jul 24 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Jul 26 – El Paso, TX – Plaza Theatre

Wed Jul 27 – Lubbock, TX – The Buddy Holly Hall

Thu Jul 28 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Fri Jul 29 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Jul 30 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Sun Jul 31 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

Tue Aug 02 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

Wed Aug 03 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 05 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 06 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 07 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 09 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Wed Aug 10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Thu Aug 11 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

Fri Aug 12 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sat Aug 13 – Greensboro, NC – White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Sun Aug 14 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Tue Aug 16 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

Thu Aug 18 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Fri Aug 19 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Sat Aug 20 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sun Aug 21 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Tue Aug 23 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Thu Aug 25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Aug 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sat Aug 27 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sun Aug 28 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

