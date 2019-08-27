COLORADO, USA — One of cinema’s most magnificent achievements will return to movie theaters nationwide for two days only.

Lawrence of Arabia, a film made to be seen on the big screen, will return to theaters on Sunday, Sept. 1 and Wednesday, Sept. 4, presented by Fathom Events as part of the TCM Big Screen Classics series.

Starring Peter O’Toole as T.E. Lawrence, the British soldier who unites the Arabic Empire to fight against the Turks, Alec Guinness, Anthony Quinn and Omar Shari, the film won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture of 1962 and Best Director for David Lean.

Lawrence of Arabia will be presented digitally in 4K from a "meticulous restoration that utilized 8K scans of the original 65mm negative," according to Fathom Events.

The film was painstakingly restored to remove the damage, deterioration and fading the negative had experienced over 50 years.

The new presentation of Lawrence of Arabia will be presented in its original 2.20:1 aspect ratio, with remastered audio, along with the film’s original overture and intermission music.

The epic film will be screened in hundreds of theaters across the country at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. (local time) each day.

Tickets for Lawrence of Arabia can be purchased at FathomEvents.com or participating theater box offices.

