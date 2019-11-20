COLORADO, USA — Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary will be screened in movie theaters nationwide in celebration of the beloved film's 20th anniversary.

The all-new Galaxy Quest documentary will be shown on the silver screen for one-day only on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

The premiere from Fathom Events will explore how the 1999 science-fiction comedy became an enduring fan favorite and helped launch the sci-fi- and fantasy-driven movie and TV industry that dominates Hollywood today.

Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary features the movie's stars including Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Justin Long, Sam Rockwell, Tony Shalhoub, Missi Pyle, Rainn Wilson and Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, along with director Dean Parisot, writer Robert Gordon, and celebrity fans.

“Fandom is powered by fans who deeply care about the movies, shows and games they love. Galaxy Quest was the first film that put fans at the center of the action and really foretold the era we’re in now, where fans are the most powerful force in entertainment,” said Michael Chiang, Fandom SVP of Programming. “We are thrilled to offer fans an insider’s look at this quirky, but highly influential film in the form of a one-night only theatrical event.”

Tickets to Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary are available at FathomEvents.com or at participating movie theater box offices.

“Fandom is dedicated to the celebration of the most passionate people in the world—the fans—and we are excited to team up with them to present the premiere of a most unique documentary about a most beloved movie,” said Brian Deulley, Fathom Events Sr. Director of Programming. “‘Never Surrender’ is both an amazing homage and an irresistible, wonderfully heartfelt documentary that will delight longtime ‘Galaxy Quest’ fans as well as those new to the phenomenon.”

