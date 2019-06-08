COLORADO, USA — Director Gene Kelly's lavish 1969 movie musical Hello, Dolly! is set to return to theaters for its 50th anniversary.

Starring Barbra Streisand, Walter Matthau, Michael Crawford, Marianne McAndrew, E.J. Peaker, Danny Lockin and Tommy Tune, the musical will play in theaters nationwide on Sunday, Aug. 11 and Wednesday, Aug. 14.

The Broadway musical-turned-movie features more than a dozen memorable songs including “Put on Your Sunday Clothes,” “It Only Takes a Moment,” “Before the Parade Passes By” and, "Hello, Dolly!" which features a cameo by jazz legend Louis Armstrong.

Twentieth Century Fox

Barbra Streisand stars as Mrs. Dolly Levi, whose matchmaking skills come in handy when she sets her eye on the curmudgeonly Horace Vandergelder.

The winner of three Academy Awards, Hello, Dolly! enjoyed newfound popularity as a favorite of Pixar robot Wall-E as well as a Broadway revival and national tour.

In Colorado, Hello, Dolly! will play at several theaters including Regal Denver Pavilions 15, AMC Southlands 16, Regal River Point 14, Tinseltown Colorado Springs, Cinemark Carefree Circle, Regal Interquest Stadium 14, Bel Mar 16 and more.

Tickets for Hello, Dolly! can be purchased at FathomEvents.com or participating theater box offices.

