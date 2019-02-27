The epic romance Gone with the Wind is returning to theaters for its 80th anniversary.

The 1939 film starring Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh, Hattie McDaniel, Leslie Howard and Olivia de Havilland will be presented in 600 movie theaters nationwide.

Gone with the Wind is set to play Thursday, Feb. 28, Sunday, March 3, Sunday, March 17 and Monday, March 18. Most screenings will be at at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. each day.

The classic epic of the American South will play at several theaters in Colorado including at AMC Orchards 12, AMC Southlands 16, Cinemark Greeley Mall, Regal Denver Pavilions 15, Regal Colorado Mills 16, Tinseltown Colorado Springs, Cinemark Carefree Circle and Regal Interquest Stadium 14.

Tickets can be purchased at FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.

Gone with the Wind won eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

When adjusted for monetary inflation, Gone with the Wind is still the most successful film in box office history.

