Harkins to reopen its Colorado movie theaters Friday

Harkins Theatres' Colorado locations will reopen on Friday, Jan. 8 as counties move to Level Orange.

DENVER — Harkins Theatres will reopen its movie theaters in Arvada and Stapleton on Friday, Jan. 8, ending a nearly two-month closure due to Level Red restrictions across the state.

The theatres are reopening in accordance with updated local mandates and will be showing both new and classic films, according to Harkins Theatres.

"Utilizing resources from public health officials, medical experts, industry partners, and local authorities, Harkins safety protocols meet or exceed uniform guidance from the CDC, governmental health authorities, and the National Association of Theatre Owners so that guests can sit back, relax, and get lost in the magic of the movies," said Harkins in a statement.

Harkins Theatres will be screening new films including "Wonder Woman 1984," "News of the World" and "Promising Young Woman," as well as classics such as "The Bodyguard," "Rocky" and "Sex and the City."

Tickets and private theater rentals can be purchased at Harkins.com.

The reopening comes after public health restrictions were eased in 33 Colorado counties on Monday, Jan. 4. Under the current Level Orange, indoor theaters can operate at 25% capacity with a 50-person cap and 6-foot distancing between parties.

Most Colorado movie theaters first reopened in August after a nearly five-month closure. Earlier this week, Cinemark also announced it will reopen its Colorado movie theaters on Friday, Jan. 8.

