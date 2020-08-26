Harkins Theatres reopens in Colorado on Friday

Harkins Arvada 14 and Harkins Northfield 18 will open with 'The New Mutants,' 'Unhinged' and classic films before 'Tenet' arrives next week.

ARVADA, Colo. — Harkins Theatres has announced the reopening of Harkins Arvada 14 and Harkins Northfield 18 beginning Friday, Aug. 28.

Opening weekend will feature new films including the X-Men movie The New Mutants, Unhinged with Russell Crowe and a 10th anniversary release of Christopher Nolan’s Inception.

Harkins will also be giving moviegoers early access to Nolan's new film Tenet beginning Monday, Aug. 31.

The reopening lands on the same day Marcus Theatres reopens Aurora's Movie Tavern and Cinemark opens the rest of its Colorado theaters. AMC also has reopened six locations in the Centennial State.

As with other movie houses, Harkins will require face coverings and will be reopening with enhanced safety protocols including added cleanings, staggered showtimes, reduced seating, sanitizer stations, social distancing and more.

"There is no question that this has been the most difficult time in my 50 plus years in the business," said Dan Harkins, Owner of Harkins Theatres. "I am so excited and so appreciative of our incredible team and tremendously loyal guests that have continued to support us through this challenging time. I will be there opening night and cannot wait to welcome everyone back to the movies!"

"In trying times, people have always looked to us to escape for just a few hours of solace and to immerse themselves in another world," said Mike Bowers, President and CEO of Harkins Theatres. "After nearly six months, we are so happy and deeply grateful to our team and our valued guests for the opportunity to carefully begin our return to deliver on this mission again."

For more information about Harkins' reopening plans or to purchase tickets, visit Harkins.com.

