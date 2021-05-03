Producers counted on Georgia to create the sequel that took 30 years to return to screens.

ATLANTA — It’s the royal return that everybody is talking about -- “Coming 2 America” is the sequel to Eddie Murphy’s 1988 comedy.

Murphy reprised his role as Prince Akeem joining Arsenio Hall to travel back from their fictional African nation Zamunda to the borough of Queens, New York, where it all began.

The star-studded Amazon Prime Video feature includes scenes with original stars Louie Anderson, Shari Headlee, John Amos, and the iconic James Earl Jones.

“Coming to America was a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios said in a statement. “Thanks to Eddie Murphy’s comedic genius along with the brilliant filmmakers, writers, and fabulous cast, we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate this new adventure. We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favorite.”

Producers counted on Georgia to create the sequel that took 30 years to return to screens. Scenes were filmed around parts of metro Atlanta during the summer and fall of 2019.

To give the highly-anticipated movie some A-List flair, producers tapped Rick Ross to film at his Fayetteville estate.

The mogul resides on Old National Highway at a property once owned by Evander Holyfield.

Ross was paid a reported $2.75 million for crews to film scenes at his home.

At the start of production, Ross revealed to Nick Cannon, that the original movie is his favorite and that is the main reason why he wanted to be part of the making of the sequel.

First Look | Eddie Murphy, James Earl Jones in 'Coming 2 America' 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

But the megastar production didn’t stop there, "Coming 2 America" was also filmed inside Tyler Perry’s massive studio complex.

And who could forget the iconic moment when stars Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall caught up with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence while they filmed 2020’s “Bad Boys For Life”

The photos of the iconic actors were snapped and posted on Instagram by celeb hairstylist Stacey Kutz. She wrote on Instagram, “A whole lotta greatness right here at @tylerperrystudios @therealpierceaustin are we working or having a reunion today? lol”

Smith later shared the moment on his own Instagram account with the caption," Nothing to see here."