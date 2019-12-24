It’s truly an iconic holiday film.

NBC will air It’s A Wonderful Life on Christmas Eve at 8 p.m. in all its black and white glory.

The 1946 movie has become a timeless classic, which stars James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore and Karolyn Grimes.

“An angel is sent from Heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed,” IMDB explains.

It’s A Wonderful Life, which has a 95 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, is filled with unforgettable quotes that still resonate with audiences today. Most notably, this one: “Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings.”

Also airing tonight is the traditional 24-hour marathon of A Christmas Story on TBS and TNT.

