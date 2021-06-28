x
Ludacris responds to 'Fast and Furious' highway sign

"Virginia I love you back," the rapper and actor said in an Instagram post.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) paid tribute to the Fast and Furious franchise and rapper and actor Chris "Ludacris" Bridges with a highway sign that went viral over the weekend when it caught the attention of Luda himself.

The sign, seen on highways across the Commonwealth reads, "Driving fast and furious? That's ludacris."

Bridges shared a snap of the sign on his Instagram page with the caption "Virginia I love you back!" and asking if the sign should be on every highway. VDOT responded to his post with "YES it should be on every highway!"

The Atlanta rapper is well-known for his role in the Fast and Furious franchise. The ninth installment "F9: The Fast Saga" hit movie theaters on Friday, one of the first blockbuster films to premiere in theaters since the COVID-19 pandemic began. F9 comes 20 years after the first film in the series was released.

According to Variety, the film made $70 million in its opening weekend. That's the biggest box office debut since the pandemic began.

Since he posted it on Sunday, Ludacris's Instagram post about the sign has more than 400,000 likes and 3,800 comments.

