A quintessential movie classic is returning to theaters nationwide in celebration of its 75th anniversary.

Meet Me in St. Louis will play in cinemas on Sunday, Dec. 8 and Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Presented by TCM Big Screen Classics and Fathom Events, the 1944 MGM musical was directed by Vincente Minnelli and starred his future wife Judy Garland.

In addition to iconic songs such as "The Trolley Song" and "Meet Me in St. Louis," the musical was also the debut of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

To get tickets the movie movie classic, which is perfect for pre-holiday viewing, visit FathomEvents.com.

WATCH: Meet Me In St. Louis – Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

HOLIDAY GUIDE: Everything you need to know about celebrating the holidays in Colorado

Warner Bros.

RELATED: Festive holiday train rides across Colorado

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide