Movie review: 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'

DALLAS — TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS

Are you ready for the seventh installment of the "Transformers" live-action movies? That's a lot of heavy metal! Pete Davidson joins the party voicing an enthusiastic new transformer, 'Mirage,' that lead newcomer Anthony Ramos ("Hamilton," "In the Heights") discovers as he tries to steal a Porsche. He and Dominique Fishback rep Brooklyn, she as a museum researcher who discovers an ancient 'transwarp key' and accidentally activates it. That opens a problematic portal! Together, they're drafted by the autobots to help save the world from a global villain. Also in on the action are 'maximals' and other robotic animals as prime meets primal in this go-round.

"Rise of the Beasts" is a prequel to Michael Bay's first "Transformers" movies. This one is directed by Steven Caple, Jr., best known for "Creed II." The films wore out their welcome for me way before the last one in 2018. (Why do these machines take themselves so seriously?) So, I approached this with a bit of dread, but it was better than I expected, thanks in large part to Davidson and Ramos bringing a one-two punch of fresh air. Will it be enough to revive the franchise? We'll see! (Be sure to wait for a fun surprise at the end that will have Hasbro heads in heaven.)

(Paramount Pictures. Rated PG-13. Running Time 2 hrs. 7 mins. In Theaters Only)

MENDING THE LINE

"Mending the Line" is a touching small film about veterans who go fly-fishing as therapy for PTSD. Sinqua Wallis redeems himself from "White Man Can't Jump" as 'Colton,' a Marine injured in Afghanistan who's sent to a V. A. hospital in Montana. The guilt of losing his buddies on his final mission haunts him. His doctor (Patricia Heaton) introduces him to a grumpy Viet Nam veteran played by "Succession's" Brian Cox. The younger vet eventually earns the right to fish with him, a sport that must be approached with reverence.

Also in the mix, is a young librarian who is grieving her own loss as she and Colton try to make a connection. All three here have major emotional hurdles to overcome. But heading to the river with those Big Sky vistas, well it certainly can't hurt. We hear way too many fly-fishing metaphors for life as the librarian reads from books on the topic, but I forgive. We learn at the end that there's a real group of veterans who take part in therapy like this. We salute them and all servicemembers 'mending the line.'

(Blue Fox Entertainment. Rated R. Running Time 2 hrs. 2 min. In Theaters Only)

FLAMIN' HOT

Like your movies 'muy caliente?' "Flamin' Hot" is inspired by the true story of Richard Montañez, who went from janitor of a Southern California Frito-Lay plant to an executive developing Hispanic snacks for the company.

Whether he actually invented Flamin' Hot Cheetos is a matter of debate, but it's his truth as told in his memoir, and first-time feature director Eva Longoria honors that. This is the feel-good, underdog story you would expect, with Jessie Garcia playing the persistent Montañez, and Annie Gonzalez, his loving, supportive wife, both charmingly. Dennis Haysbert is his mentor at the plant, and Tony Shalhoub, the Pepsi-Co executive who lends an ear to Montañez's pitch.

Longoria is self-assured in her debut. Her devotion to authenticity in the Mexican American community is apparent in every frame. As far as attention to detail, well, you won't see the color red 'til those Flamin' Cheetos come off the conveyer belt. This is the first movie ever to stream on both Hulu and Disney+ platforms. Check it out, so they'll greenlight more representational projects!

(Searchlight Pictures. Rated PG-13. Running Time 1 hr. 39 mins. Streaming Only on Hulu/Disney+)

THE CROWDED ROOM

"Spider-Man" star Tom Holland loves a good challenge! He spins quite the web as star and executive producer of the limited series, "The Crowded Room." It's the late 1970s. He plays a troubled teen accused in a New York City shooting. Amanda Seyfried is called in to question him over time.

The series was written by Akiva Goldsmith, Oscar-winning screenwriter of "A Beautiful Mind." He and Holland don't want us giving too much away just now, because the storyline evolves unexpectedly. Suffice it to say, it's a high drama that will keep you guessing, and Holland meets the challenge.