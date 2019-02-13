Just in time for its 55th anniversary, My Fair Lady will return to theaters for two days in February.

Fathom Events, Turner Classic Movies and CBS will present My Fair Lady on Sunday, Feb. 17 and Wednesday, Feb. 20.

The 1964 classic will play at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday and 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday at theaters across Colorado, including Regal Denver Pavilions 15, AMC Castle Rock 12, AMC Southlands 16 and Regal River Point 14.

Tickets for My Fair Lady can be purchased at FathomEvents.com or participating theater box offices.

Starring Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison, My Fair Lady won eight Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director and Best Cinematography.

The musical is known for songs such as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly?” and “On the Street Where You Live.”

Audrey Hepburn in "My Fair Lady"

CBS

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | More Storytellers