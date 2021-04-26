Patrick Dempsey to debut vocal chops in 'Enchanted' sequel

“I’ve never ever sung publicly — for a reason. So bear with me. I hope the fans embrace it,” the Mainer told Variety about singing in Disney's 'Disenchanted.'

Actor Patrick Dempsey will sing for the first time in a movie in the upcoming Disney film 'Disenchanted.'

The Mainer, who played Robert Phillip in 2007s 'Enchanted', shared the news with Variety, saying those involved in the original movie have been waiting to film its sequel, but couldn't agree on a script.

“It’s such an important film for them (Disney) and it’s a satire,” Dempsey told Variety. “...Yet we give honor to all of those Disney movies that have come before and they finally now have figured it out. And we’re old enough, so it’s like a midlife crisis movie.”

According to IMDb, the new movie will take place 10 years after where the original left off, following Giselle questioning her happiness and “inadvertently turning the lives of those in the real world and Andalasia upside down in the process.” Amy Adams, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel will all reprise their original roles, according to the database.

'Enchanted' may have been released 14 years ago, but Dempsey said its sequel is much-needed nowadays in a coronavirus world.

“We need some escapism right now. We need those romantic comedies and those musicals to get people out of the doldrums that we’re in.”

Menzel will also sing in the movie, but Dempsey said the two will not duet.

“I’ve never ever sung publicly — for a reason. So bear with me. I hope the fans embrace it.”