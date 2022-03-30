'Selena' returning to theaters for 25th anniversary

The Queen of Tejano music will be celebrated on the 25th anniversary of the biopic.

COLORADO, USA — In celebration of the Queen of Tejano music, "Selena" is returning to movie theaters nationwide for a 25th-anniversary event.

Starring Jennifer Lopez and Edward James Olmos, the iconic film was first released in March 1997.

The movie tells the story of Selena Quintanilla Pérez's rise to stardom in a male-dominated Tejano music industry before her life was tragically cut short.

"Selena" will be back in theaters nationwide on Friday, April 7, and Sunday, April 10.

Harkins Theatres is among the movie theaters that are participating. Tickets are on sale at participating theatre box offices and Harkins.com.

Selena's family recently announced that a new Selena Quintanilla Pérez album will be released in April.

