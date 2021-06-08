"A Madea Homecoming” is reported to be released in 2022.

ATLANTA — It’s official. Tyler Perry’s beloved Madea character is returning to the screen for an upcoming Netflix film “A Madea Homecoming”. The feature is set to be released in 2022, according to Deadline.

Perry once said he would retire just a few years ago in “A Madea Funeral." The film went on to gross 75 million at the global box office, and a final string of stage performances.

“One last tour in 2019, it’s a farewell tour, and the last movie. The last film is 'Madea’s Funeral' that I shot two years ago. So, we gonna say goodbye,” Perry told Bevy Smith.

“I just don’t want to be her age playing her,” Perry explained.

But during the pandemic, Perry has brought the beloved character out on social media sparking a buzz.

He has also just wrapped production with Netflix, a film project, “A Jazzman’s Blues”.

The billionaire media mogul went to social media to reflect on the last days of shooting his upcoming original.

“About 26 years ago, I was struggling and not sure if I would be able to break into the entertainment business. I had managed to sneak into (cause I was broke) a play called Seven Guitars, and I got a chance to speak with the great August Wilson at an after-party. I didn’t know how he would receive me because the kind of plays I was doing weren't Broadway, but he was so kind, encouraging, and inspiring that I went home and wrote my very first screenplay. I called it 'A Jazzman’s Blues',” he wrote.

Scenes for the upcoming movie were filmed throughout May in the areas of Savannah, Macon, Midtown, and Perry’s massive studio.